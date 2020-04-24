Two outlaws killed in shootout, SI injured

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) ::Two robbers were killed in an encounter with Factory area police, while the Incharge of Dolphin Force suffered bullet injuries here on Friday morning.

A police spokesman said a team of dolphin force received information that four armed bandits were involved in robbery in Samanabad area early morning. The dolphin Jawans along with area police rushed to College road Samanabad area where they witnessed four suspects riding two motorcycles.

The police signaled them to stop but they opened fire on police party and tried to escape.

During exchange of gunshots two dacoits died on the spot, while Incharge Dolphin Force SI, Basit Nazir received bullet injuries. Other accomplices of the accused managed to escape from the scene.

Those killed were identified as Adnan s/o Sharif, resident of chak no 1-GB and Abid ,resident of Toba Tek Singh.

Adnan was wanted by police in 18 cases of robbery, dacoity and other crimes.