Two outlaws nabbed, heroin recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The police said to have nabbed two outlaws recovering heroin from them during different raids conducted in the limits of Paharpur police station on Monday.

According to the spokesman, the district police, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, making all-out efforts to eradicate all crimes from the society.

As part of such efforts, the Paharpur police led by its SHO Atta Ullah Khan arrested absconder Muhammad Ramzan alias Khuram son of Allah Wasaya resident of Basti Ustrana South, wanted to police in different cases.

Similarly, the Paharpur police also arrested accused Muhammad Arshad son of Sahib Khan Baloch resident of Laarr and recovered 325 gram heroin from his possession.

Meanwhile, three absconders appeared at the Paharpur Police Station after getting bail orders from the court. These accused included Qudrat Ullah son of Aman Ullah Baloch resident of Budhani, Ramzan son of Meenadad Marwat resident of Kokar, Arshad son of Shahab Uddin Marwat resident of Kokar.