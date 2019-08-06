UrduPoint.com
Two Outlaws Rounded Up In Faisalabad

Tue 06th August 2019

Two outlaws rounded up in Faisalabad

Saddar police arrested two persons and seized heavy quantity of fireworks from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) -:Saddar police arrested two persons and seized heavy quantity of fireworks from their possession.

Police said Tuesday that the team during checking of a mini truck near Awanwala Sitiana road recovered 16 cartons of fireworks from the vehicle.

The police arrested two accused Jameel and Saleem and registered a case against them.

Initial investigation suggested that the arrested accused were fireworks dealers. Further investigation was under way, he added.

