Two Outlaws Rounded Up In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 04:18 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) -:Saddar police arrested two persons and seized heavy quantity of fireworks from their possession.
Police said Tuesday that the team during checking of a mini truck near Awanwala Sitiana road recovered 16 cartons of fireworks from the vehicle.
The police arrested two accused Jameel and Saleem and registered a case against them.
Initial investigation suggested that the arrested accused were fireworks dealers. Further investigation was under way, he added.