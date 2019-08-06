Two outlaws rounded up in Faisalabad

Saddar police arrested two persons and seized heavy quantity of fireworks from their possessio

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) -:Saddar police arrested two persons and seized heavy quantity of fireworks from their possession.

Police said Tuesday that the team during checking of a mini truck near Awanwala Sitiana road recovered 16 cartons of fireworks from the vehicle.

The police arrested two accused Jameel and Saleem and registered a case against them.

Initial investigation suggested that the arrested accused were fireworks dealers. Further investigation was under way, he added.