Two outlets fined for violating Consumers Act

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The District Consumer Protection Council (DCPC) on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 125,000 on two outlets for violating the Punjab Consumer Act.

According to details, the Consumer Protection Authority under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Cantt Qandeel Fatima raided a branded food outlet KFC in the Saddar area and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 for not displaying a price list and selling products without a date of manufacturing and expiry.

Similarly, the team also fined Rs 25,000 to an OMG shop for violating the Consumer Act.

On the occasion, AC Qandeel Fatima said that Director of Consumer Protection Council Mehmood Ali Bhatti had directed the imposition of heavy penalties on those found violating the Consumer Act.