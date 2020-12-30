UrduPoint.com
Two Outlets Of Quacks Sealed In Kasur

Wed 30th December 2020

Two outlets of quacks sealed in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :-:The district health department sealed two outlets of quacks, challaned four clinics and sent cases of four quacks to Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) during a campaign against quackery in the district.

Health department sources said here on Wednesday that on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali and chief executive officer health Dr Iqbal Javed, Deputy District officer health Dr Mansoor Ashraf inspected 28 shops during a drive against quackery in Kasur and took action against ten quacks.

