Two outlets sealed,fine imposed in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Monday inspected various sites while two outlets were sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements.

The Departments spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed Abdul Qayyum karayna store for selling adulterated spices while Bismillah meat shop was sealed for selling sub slandered meat.

The teams also imposed fine of Rs 166,000 on various outlets while notices were issued to 173 outlets to improve cleanliness.

He further said that stern action was being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.