UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Outlets Sealed,fine Imposed In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 08:10 PM

Two outlets sealed,fine imposed in Rawalpindi

The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Monday inspected various sites while two outlets were sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Monday inspected various sites while two outlets were sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements.

The Departments spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed Abdul Qayyum karayna store for selling adulterated spices while Bismillah meat shop was sealed for selling sub slandered meat.

The teams also imposed fine of Rs 166,000 on various outlets while notices were issued to 173 outlets to improve cleanliness.

He further said that stern action was being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Media

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issues notice to 350 n ..

3 minutes ago

LEAs performance lauded for ensuring security duri ..

3 minutes ago

Bill introduced in National Assembly to set up uni ..

4 minutes ago

VIS maintains ER of MIMA Leather

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs regularization of maid worki ..

8 minutes ago

SOGP holds awareness walk on World Women Day

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.