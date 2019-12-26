Two Pak army soldiers embrace martyrdom in Indian ceasefire violation along LoC: ISPR

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2019) Two Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom as a result of Indian CFVs’ along Line of Control (LoC) in Dewa Sector, Director General (DG) Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said here on Thursday.

Guarding Pakistan at the border, two soldiers Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan of Pakistan army embraced Shahadat.

In a tweeted, DG ISPR said: “Indian CFVs along LOC during the last 36 hours.

Responding to CFVs, in Haji Pir Sector Pakistan Army troops damaged Indian post killing 3 Indian soldiers including a Subedar, few injured too. In Dewa Sector Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan of Pak Army embraced Shahadat,”.

In response to Indian ceasefire violations during the last 36 hours, Pakistan Army soldiers destroyed an Indian post in Haji Pir Sector and killed three Indian soldiers including a subedar, and left many others injured.