UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Pak Army Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom In Indian Ceasefire Violation Along LoC: ISPR

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 29 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 11:54 AM

Two Pak army soldiers embrace martyrdom in Indian ceasefire violation along LoC: ISPR

Two soldiers including Naib  Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan embraced martyrdom in Dewa Sector.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2019) Two Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom as a result of Indian CFVs’ along Line of Control (LoC) in Dewa Sector, Director General (DG) Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said here on Thursday.

Guarding Pakistan at the border, two soldiers Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan of Pakistan army embraced Shahadat.

In a tweeted, DG ISPR said: “Indian CFVs along LOC during the last 36 hours.

Responding to CFVs, in Haji Pir Sector Pakistan Army troops damaged Indian post killing 3 Indian soldiers including a Subedar, few injured too. In Dewa Sector Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan of Pak Army embraced Shahadat,”.

In response to Indian ceasefire violations during the last 36 hours, Pakistan Army soldiers destroyed an Indian post in Haji Pir Sector and killed three Indian soldiers including a subedar, and left many others injured.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Army ISPR Border Post

Recent Stories

Annular solar eclipse appears in Pakistan

14 minutes ago

First Moscow-Crimea Train Arrives in Simferopol Vi ..

20 minutes ago

Seven Die as Migrant Boat Sinks in Lake Van in Eas ..

20 minutes ago

'Ring of fire' eclipse wows across Asia

20 minutes ago

Govt striving to strengthen national economy: Mini ..

20 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.