Two Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in Indian firing : ISPR

(@imziishan)

Naib Subedar Kandero and sepoy Ehsan were martyred during Indian Army unprovoked firing on Line of Control (LoC)

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) Naib Subedar Kandero and sepoy Ehsan were martyred during Indian Army unprovoked firing on Line of Control (LoC).According to media reports, in response Pak Army killed 3 Indian army personnel including a Subedar and two soldiers and destroyed Indian check post in Haji Peer sector.

Indian soldiers are violating ceasefire agreement continuously from 36 hours.DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted" Ceasefire violations by the Indian armed forces over the past 36 hours resulted in the death of 3 Indian soldiers.He further tweeted two Pakistani soldiers were also martyred in the exchange of fire, from the Dewa sector.