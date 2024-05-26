- Home
- Pakistan
Two Pak Army soldiers embraced martyrdom, five terrorists eliminated in Peshawar operation
Two Pak Army Soldiers Embraced Martyrdom, Five Terrorists Eliminated In Peshawar Operation
Published May 26, 2024
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Sunday embraced martyrdom while gallantly fighting against terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Hassan Khel, Peshawar District during which five terrorists were killed while three got injured.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, during conduct of the operation, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location.
However, during intense exchange of fire, leading his troops from the front, Captain Hussain Jahangir, age 25 years, resident of Rahim Yar Khan District, along with another brave son of the soil, Havildar Shafiq Ullah, age: 36 years, resident of District Karak, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).
"Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.
