Two Pakistan Railways officers transferred

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Railways Civil Engineering Department here on Monday transferred and posted two officers of grade 20 and 21.

According to a PR spokesperson, Dost Ali Laghari, Additional General Manager Infrastructure, a grade 21 officer, has been posted to Federal Government Inspector of Raiways, whereas Farrukh Taimoor Ghalzai, Secrectary Railway board, a grade 20 officer, has been posted as Additional General Manager Infrastructure at Railway Headquarters.

A notification has been issued in this regard.