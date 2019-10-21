Two Pakistan Railways Officers Transferred
Mon 21st October 2019 | 06:14 PM
Pakistan Railways Civil Engineering Department here on Monday transferred and posted two officers of grade 20 and 21
According to a PR spokesperson, Dost Ali Laghari, Additional General Manager Infrastructure, a grade 21 officer, has been posted to Federal Government Inspector of Raiways, whereas Farrukh Taimoor Ghalzai, Secrectary Railway board, a grade 20 officer, has been posted as Additional General Manager Infrastructure at Railway Headquarters.
A notification has been issued in this regard.