Two Pakistani Pilots Die In Fighter Jet Crash In Northern Pakistan - Air Force
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:19 PM
Two Pakistani air force pilots were killed on Tuesday in a fighter jet crash in the country's northern province of Punjab, an air force spokesperson said
The accident took place during a training flight in the Mianwali district, where M.M.
Alam airbase is located.
"Both pilots, Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman, embraced shahadat [martyrdom]," the spokesperson said as quoted by Pakistani Geo tv channel.
He added that a special board had been called to look into the reasons behind the accident.