Two Pakistani Pilots Die In Fighter Jet Crash In Northern Pakistan - Air Force

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:19 PM

Two Pakistani air force pilots were killed on Tuesday in a fighter jet crash in the country's northern province of Punjab, an air force spokesperson said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Two Pakistani air force pilots were killed on Tuesday in a fighter jet crash in the country's northern province of Punjab, an air force spokesperson said.

The accident took place during a training flight in the Mianwali district, where M.M.

Alam airbase is located.

"Both pilots, Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman, embraced shahadat [martyrdom]," the spokesperson said as quoted by Pakistani Geo tv channel.

He added that a special board had been called to look into the reasons behind the accident.

