Two Pakistani Soldiers Killed by Blast in North Waziristan District - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Two Pakistani soldiers died and two more were injured as a result of an explosion of an improvised explosive device in the North Waziristan district of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan's media reported on Thursday.

The blast hit a patrol vehicle on Wednesday, The Express Tribune newspaper reported, citing a statement of the Inter-Services Public Relations.

It remains unknown which group is responsible for the attack.

Waziristan is an unstable region as it lies along the border with Afghanistan, and has been facing Islamist insurgency for years.