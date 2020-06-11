UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Pakistani Soldiers Killed By Blast In North Waziristan District - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 08:10 AM

Two Pakistani Soldiers Killed by Blast in North Waziristan District - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Two Pakistani soldiers died and two more were injured as a result of an explosion of an improvised explosive device in the North Waziristan district of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan's media reported on Thursday.

The blast hit a patrol vehicle on Wednesday, The Express Tribune newspaper reported, citing a statement of the Inter-Services Public Relations.

It remains unknown which group is responsible for the attack.

Waziristan is an unstable region as it lies along the border with Afghanistan, and has been facing Islamist insurgency for years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Afghanistan North Waziristan Vehicle Died Border Media

Recent Stories

UAE a leader in developing strategies for future: ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Sameh Shoukry condemn endanger ..

6 hours ago

Awareness is our medicine. Until we find a cure

7 hours ago

FNC calls on TRA to adopt decisions of UAE Cabinet ..

7 hours ago

Netanyahu Discusses Trump's Peace Plan With German ..

6 hours ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Egyptian Ambassador Discuss Lib ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.