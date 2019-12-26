Two Pakistani Soldiers Killed in Firefight With Indian Troops in Kashmir Region - Military

Two Pakistani servicemen have died in a cross-border firefight with Indian forces in the disputed Kashmir region, the military's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday

The incident occurred in an area near the town of Dewa, with another shooting taking place in the Haji Pir sector.

"Indian CFVs [ceasefire violations] along LOC [the Line of Control] during the last 36 hours. Responding to CFVs, in Haji Pir Sector Pakistan Army troops damaged Indian post killing 3 Indian soldiers including a Subedar, few injured too.

In Dewa Sector Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan of Pak Army embraced Shahadat [martyrdom]," the ISPR said on Twitter.

In August, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it into two union territories, provoking a sharp reaction from Pakistan, with Prime Minister Imran Khan accusing his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, of taking inspiration from Nazi party leader Adolf Hitler.