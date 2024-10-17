(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Two innovative startups from Pakistan are among the 23 chosen from across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) to participate in Google's first-ever AI academy in the region.

Designed to help startups refine their AI solutions and advance their business growth, the program kicked off this week with an interactive three-day boot camp in Singapore, bringing together all participating founders from Pakistan and six other countries—Korea, Japan, India, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia, said a news release.

Startups in the program will receive over 170 hours of tailored mentorship from AI and Cloud experts, up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits, and opportunities to connect with fellow AI innovators across the APAC region.

Pakistani startup AdalFi is increasing access to financial services with its AI-powered credit scoring system, promoting financial inclusivity for millions of individuals and small businesses. Meanwhile, Adlytic AI is enhancing retail analytics by transforming CCTV cameras into intelligent tools for businesses, helping retailer’s better use visual and geospatial data to grow their business.

These startups are pushing the boundaries of AI innovation in Pakistan and contributing to the region's vibrant AI ecosystem.

"We're excited to kick off Google’s first AI Academy in APAC," says Michael Kim, Head of Google for Startups, APAC. "AI has the potential to be an incredible force multiplier, and it’s incredible to see these 23 startups harnessing AI’s potential to impact some tough challenges, ranging from addressing underserved sectors, like expanding access to financial services and healthcare, to building AI collaborators for lawyers, democratizing influencer marketing with AI-generated avatars. Through this program, we hope to foster a wave of innovation that will have a ripple effect across the entire Asia-Pacific region."

The AI Academy culminates in December with a Graduation Day, where startups will showcase their refined AI solutions to investors, entrepreneurs, and AI industry leaders.