Two Pangolins Rescued From Islamabad's G-13 Sector Released Into Wild
Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has successfully released two pangolins into the Margalla Hills National Park after rescuing them from the G-13 sector.
According to a spokesperson for the IWMB, the released pangolins included one male and one female.
Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said, "The female weighed 10 kilograms, while the male weighed five kilograms."
He stated that both animals had sustained injuries, with the male suffering three wounds and the female having an injured eye.
The pangolins were provided with initial medical care under the guidance of wildlife veterinarian Dr.
Karen Loris.
"Following three consecutive days of medical treatment, the animals were deemed fit for release and were set free in their natural habitat," the spokesperson added.
The IWMB has emphasised the importance of preserving endangered species like pangolins, which play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance.
The board also appealed to the public to report sightings of distressed or injured wildlife to ensure their safety and well-being.
