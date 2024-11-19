Open Menu

Two Pangolins Rescued From Islamabad's G-13 Sector Released Into Wild

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Two pangolins rescued from Islamabad's G-13 sector released into wild

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has successfully released two pangolins into the Margalla Hills National Park after rescuing them from the G-13 sector.

According to a spokesperson for the IWMB, the released pangolins included one male and one female.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said, "The female weighed 10 kilograms, while the male weighed five kilograms."

He stated that both animals had sustained injuries, with the male suffering three wounds and the female having an injured eye.

The pangolins were provided with initial medical care under the guidance of wildlife veterinarian Dr.

Karen Loris.

"Following three consecutive days of medical treatment, the animals were deemed fit for release and were set free in their natural habitat," the spokesperson added.

The IWMB has emphasised the importance of preserving endangered species like pangolins, which play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance.

The board also appealed to the public to report sightings of distressed or injured wildlife to ensure their safety and well-being.

/395

Related Topics

Injured Islamabad Male From

Recent Stories

No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: ..

No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: Vawda

36 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

3 hours ago
 US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

4 hours ago
 Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola ..

Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coa ..

Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach

4 hours ago
 Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students ..

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab

5 hours ago
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

6 hours ago
 Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

9 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

17 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan