Two Passengers Arrested With Fake Visas
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) FIA immigration officials nabbed two passengers with fake visas at Faisalabad International Airport.
An FIA spokesman said here on Saturday that an FIA team headed by Shift Incharge Inspector Muhammad Ali Syed over suspicion checked passports of Muhammad Shamraiz and Muhammad Zameer and found their visas forged.
The accused belonging to Gujrat had used bogus visa stickers and were ready to proceed to Italy through Air Flight No.GF-791. Both accused were locked and Anti Human Trafficking Circle Faisalabad has started an investigation, he added.
