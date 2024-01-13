Open Menu

Two Passengers Arrested With Fake Visas

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Two passengers arrested with fake visas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) FIA immigration officials nabbed two passengers with fake visas at Faisalabad International Airport.

An FIA spokesman said here on Saturday that an FIA team headed by Shift Incharge Inspector Muhammad Ali Syed over suspicion checked passports of Muhammad Shamraiz and Muhammad Zameer and found their visas forged.

The accused belonging to Gujrat had used bogus visa stickers and were ready to proceed to Italy through Air Flight No.GF-791. Both accused were locked and Anti Human Trafficking Circle Faisalabad has started an investigation, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Gujrat Circle Italy Muhammad Ali Federal Investigation Agency Visa Airport

Recent Stories

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar’s family attacked i ..

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar’s family attacked in Islamabad

49 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia announces commencement of operational ..

Saudi Arabia announces commencement of operational activities for this year's Ha ..

1 hour ago
 This is the time to save the state, not politics, ..

This is the time to save the state, not politics, national interests should be t ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%

Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%

3 hours ago
 Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pak ..

Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan

5 hours ago
 PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

5 hours ago
ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting can ..

ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

8 hours ago
 El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

17 hours ago
 National polio immunization campaign concludes

National polio immunization campaign concludes

17 hours ago
 Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan