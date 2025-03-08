Two Passengers Caught At Lahore Airport For Traveling With Fake Documents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 01:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday intensified passenger screening at Lahore Airport,resulting in the offloading of two passengers attempting to travel abroad using fake documents.
According to FIA officials,the arrested individuals were identified as Mudassir Ali and Zeeshan Khokhar.
The arrested outlaw Mudassir Ali was trying to fly to Italy on flight QR-621,while Zeeshan Khokhar was en route to South Africa on flight EK-625.
During immigration clearance,both passengers were found suspicious.
Upon verification,their passports were found to have counterfeit visa for their respective destinations.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had obtained their fake visas from agents in exchange for large amounts of money.
Zeeshan Khokhar acquired a fake Italy visa from an agent named Usman for Rs 2.7 million.
The FIA has transferred the suspects to the Anti-Human Smuggling Circle Lahore for further investigation.
FIA Lahore Director, Sarfaraz Khan Virk emphasised that strict screening procedures will continue at Lahore Airport to curb illegal travel attempts.
He added that a crackdown against those involved in creating fake documents was ongoing.
Authorities have urged passengers to ensure the authenticity of their travel documents and avoid handing them over to unauthorized individuals.
The FIA has also advised citizens to apply for visas only through official embassies or designated visa application centers.
