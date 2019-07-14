Two passengers deported from Turkey arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::FIA Immigration team arrested two passengers deported from Turkey at Faisalabad International Airport.

FIA spokesman said on Sunday that Babar Ahmad s/o Ahmad, resident of Mandi Bahauddin and Haidar Ali s/o Iftikhar Ahmad, resident of Abbottabad attempted to reach Turkey illegally.

Therefore, the Turkish administration arrested and deported them to Pakistan.

When they reached at Faisalabad International Airport, the FIA team arrested the accused and locked them behind bars for further investigation.