Two passengers injured as bus overturned in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Two passengers sustained injuries as bus turned turtle due to over-speeding near Peeroval area on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, a passenger bus was on its way and suddenly overturned due to overs-speeding near Peeroval.

As a result, two passengers Shamim Kashif and Shahbaz sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 teams rushed to the site and provided first-aid to injured.