Two Passengers Killed As Van Overturned On M9 Motorway

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:14 PM

Two passengers killed as van overturned on M9 Motorway

An accident on the M9 Motorway near Nooriabad, Jamshoro, on Tuesday left 2 passengers of a van killed and 20 injured

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :An accident on the M9 Motorway near Nooriabad, Jamshoro, on Tuesday left 2 passengers of a van killed and 20 injured.

According to the police, a van transporting passengers from Hyderabad to Karachi overturned on the motorway after one of its tyres went burst.

The police told that 2 passengers, identified as 30 years old Shahzad and 40 years old Aamir, died on the spot.

The injured passengers were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital's branches in Jamshoro and Hyderabad.

The police informed that the deceased and injured belong to Hyderabad.

