Two passengers killed in bus-truck collision in Bahawalpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) At least two innocent lives were lost and several others were left battered and bruised as the two vehicles crashed into each other with immense force at Jhangra Sharqi Interchange Bahawalpur on early Wednesday morning.

According to details, Rescue sources said that the accident occurred in Bahawalpur where a truck collided with a bus and took the lives of two people on the spot, a private news channel reported.

The rescue sources said that truck caught fire right after the accident however the rescue team arrived on the spot of the incident.

After the accident, rescue teams reached the spot where efforts have been underway to control the fire, rescue officials added.

It was also reported that the high-speed passenger bus hit the truck while in an attempt to avoid the collision after taking sharp turn.