Two Patients Of Coronavirus Discharged From Hospital After Recovery In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:21 PM

Two patients of coronavirus discharged from hospital after recovery in Quetta

Two affected patients of coronavirus recovered their health and both patients were discharged from hospital after completion of medical satisfaction in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Two affected patients of coronavirus recovered their health and both patients were discharged from hospital after completion of medical satisfaction in Balochistan.

According to Balochistan Government's spokesman Liaqat Shahwani, the patients of corona virus were under treatments in Shaikh Zayed Hospital Quetta who have been discharged from the hospital after coming their testing result of corona virus negative.

The patients of coronavirus were recovering their health under better treatments in Balochistan, he said saying that both are the first patients to beat the pandemic coronavirus in province. He said measures were underway to increase medical facilities including equipment at quarantine centers and isolation wards to cope the spread of the virus in province for interest of public health.

