Two patients of covid-19 recovers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Two COVID-19 patients Friday discharged from Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad after recovery, other confirmed and suspected patients of COVID-19 at ATH are stable.

According to the ATH sources, two COVID-19 patients Muhammad Ejaz from Manshera and Abdul Lateef from Balakot were tested positive and were admitted in the hospital discharged.

Up till now 33 suspected patients were admitted in the coronavirus ward of ATH where 25 patients were discharged after negative reports, doctors started treatment to the 4 coronavirus positive patients where two patients were recovered and two are still under observation. Four tests reports are still awaited.

ATH has also established a fund against the coronavirus outbreak and requested the philanthropist and masses to take part in a noble cause as the hospital is facing a shortage of funds.