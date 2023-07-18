Open Menu

Two Peddlers Arrested, 35-kg Narcotics Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 12:04 AM

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two inter-district drug peddlers and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics from their possession

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two inter-district drug peddlers and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics from their possession.

According to police, Housing Colony Police Station SHO Imran Khalid Dogar, along with police team, stopped a suspicious car.

During search, the police recovered 35 kilogramme narcotics, including 22-kg charas and 13-kg opium, from the hidden parts of the car. The police team also arrested two drug peddlers - Zahoorul Haq and Sohail, both residents of Attock. The accused had smuggled the narcotics from Peshawar and wanted to supply in various cities.

District Police Officer Zahid Nawaz Murawat has announced to give commendatory certificates and cash prizes to the police team.

