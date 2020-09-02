Two pedestrians killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while crossing the Ferozpur road near Naqeebabad.

Police said here on Wednesday that Zafar, 59-year-old and Arshad, 45-year-old,residents of Naqeebabad, were crossing the Ferozpur road when a speeding tractor-trolley hit and ran over them.

Both victims received serious injuries and breathed their last on the way to DHQ hospital,said Rescue-1122.

Saddar police started investigation.