Two Pedestrians Killed In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:40 AM

Two pedestrians killed in road accident

LAHORE, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while crossing the Ferozpur road near Naqeebabad.

Police said here on Wednesday that Zafar, 59-year-old and Arshad, 45-year-old,residents of Naqeebabad, were crossing the Ferozpur road when a speeding tractor-trolley hit and ran over them.

Both victims received serious injuries and breathed their last on the way to DHQ hospital,said Rescue-1122.

Saddar police started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

