Two people booked for aerial firing

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Two people were booked in as many cases for aerial firing in an attempt of occupying a plot.

A source from Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police station said the accused identified as Waqas and Haroon Alam were seen carrying arms at a place situated in its jurisdiction. They started a fierce clash with the opponent group during an attempt to occupy a disputed plot.

In the meantime, both of them resorted to aerial firing to spread panic across the area and fear among the opponents. However, they fled when police reached the spot upon receiving the information. Police registered the case on charges of exhibiting weapons and aerial firing which are considered criminal offenses under the law. It's said that the same criminals were already wanted by the police in similar cases. Search for the criminals was underway, the source said.