UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two People Commits Suicide In Tharparkar

Sumaira FH 6 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 06:26 PM

Two people commits suicide in Tharparkar

Two people committed suicide in different parts of the district on Monday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Two people committed suicide in different parts of the district on Monday.

According to details 23 years old man Mubarak khabhar ended his life by consuming poisonous substance in village Adamga near Nagarparkar. In other incident a married woman committed suicide by hanging herself at home in a village of Kaloi Taluka.

Related Topics

Married Suicide Man Women

Recent Stories

US Allegations of China, Russia Spreading Fake New ..

4 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower visit Crisis Corona ..

5 seconds ago

Spring Floods Kill 11 in Iran - Emergency Services

8 seconds ago

Iran's Reports 1,400 New Coronavirus Cases, Exceed ..

10 seconds ago

125 tonnes medical equipment to reach from China: ..

52 minutes ago

KP Minister inspects facilities at Quarantine Cent ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.