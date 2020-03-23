Two people commits suicide in Tharparkar

Two people committed suicide in different parts of the district on Monday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Two people committed suicide in different parts of the district on Monday.

According to details 23 years old man Mubarak khabhar ended his life by consuming poisonous substance in village Adamga near Nagarparkar. In other incident a married woman committed suicide by hanging herself at home in a village of Kaloi Taluka.