Two People Commits Suicide In Tharparkar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 08:10 PM

Two people commits suicide in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Two people commits suicide in different parts of district on Sunday.

According to details, a young man Aneel Meghwar ended his life by hanging himself with tree in village bhoojasar near islamkot. In another incident a married woman Nazeeran bajeer ended her life by hanging herself at home in Khaaro bajeer near Mithi. Reason for both suicides not yet ascertained.

