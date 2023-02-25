UrduPoint.com

Two People Die As Under-construction Bhara Kahu Bypass's Shutting Collapsed

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 25, 2023 | 05:42 PM

Two people die as under-construction Bhara Kahu bypass's shutting collapsed

The reports say that three laborers have been shifted to a nearby hospital by the rescue workers in the federal capital.

ISLAMABD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2023) The collapse of shutting of an under-construction Bhara Kahu bypass left two people dead and several others injured in the Federal capital on Saturday.

The deaths took place after the laborers came under the debris.

The video clips of the labourers crying for help under the debris went viral on the social media . People present there in the started to remove the debris in a bid to save the lives of the labourers.

Rescue teams and the police reached the spot and started operation to save the lives of the people.

According to the federal police, three injured labourers had been shifted to a hospital and the rescue op

eration was still underway.

PIMS hospital, meanwhile, confirmed the death of two persons. |

The police asked the local people not to go to the area of Bhara Kahu to avoid any difficulty or hurdle in the operation.

The latest reports revealed that the pillar collapsed after two to three trucks passed from there and they hit it.

Noorul Ameen Mengal, Islamabad Commissioner, said that it was a highly complicated project as it's a challenge to close the one link that leads to northern areas.

The project, he said, had entered a critical stage and heavy traffic needed to be closed down.

