Two people die, child injured in Quetta firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :At least two people died and a child sustained injuries when unknown persons opened fire at an official vehicle near the Pishin Stop area of Quetta on Monday.

According to the sources, as soon as the black official vehicle reached the Pishin stop as unidentified gunmen opened fire at the vehicle and fled from the scene.

As a result, two people died on the spot and a child belonging to Kuchlak suffered injuries and they were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical formalities. Where they have been identified as Ziauddin and Muhammad Yousuf residents of Duki and Loralai.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started the investigation.