Two People Died At ATH, Coronavirus Strikes Back In Hazara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Two people died at ATH, Coronavirus strikes back in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Once again, Coronavirus strikes back in Hazara where two patients have lost lives in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) while 10 new cases have been reported.

According to the Ayub Teaching Hospital resources, during last 24 hours two people have lost lives, 10 new cases have been registered at Coronavirus Ward where 5 of them were in critical condition, total number of COVID-19 patients those have been admitted to ATH were 48.

Seven patients were admitted to Coronavirus ICU and 5 of them were declared critical.

In district Mansehra 13 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported where the total number of cases has reached 3389, where 3760 patients have been recovered.

Total number of Coronavirus patients admitted patients in district Mansehra were 81 including 71 patients of Tehsil Mansehra city, 2 from Tehsil Balakot and 8 from Tehsil Baffa Pakhal.

According to the health department Mansehra, 91046 Coronavirus tests have been conducted where 84281 people were tested negative while the results of 637 people were awaited.

It is expected after receiving the results of awaited people the ratio of Coronavirus in district Mansehra would increase at present which is 1.42 percent.

13 new cases during the last 24 hours have also been reported in district Haripur where total number of COVID-19 positive cases were 28 and the ratio of positive cases were 0.8 percent.

More Stories From Pakistan

