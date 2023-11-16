Two people died in train hit incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Two persons were killed after being hit by a train in two different accidents in Hyderabad.

According to Edhi sources, Bilal, a 16-year-old resident of Latifabad Unit 7, died after being hit by a train near Giddu Chowk on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, 42-year-old Rajesh died after being hit by a train near GOR colony. The bodies of both deceased were shifted to a civil hospital by Edhi ambulances.