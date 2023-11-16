Two People Died In Train Hit Incidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2023 | 11:37 PM
Two persons were killed after being hit by a train in two different accidents in Hyderabad
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Two persons were killed after being hit by a train in two different accidents in Hyderabad.
According to Edhi sources, Bilal, a 16-year-old resident of Latifabad Unit 7, died after being hit by a train near Giddu Chowk on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, 42-year-old Rajesh died after being hit by a train near GOR colony. The bodies of both deceased were shifted to a civil hospital by Edhi ambulances.