Two People Died In Train Hit Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2023 | 11:37 PM

Two people died in train hit incidents

Two persons were killed after being hit by a train in two different accidents in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Two persons were killed after being hit by a train in two different accidents in Hyderabad.

According to Edhi sources, Bilal, a 16-year-old resident of Latifabad Unit 7, died after being hit by a train near Giddu Chowk on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, 42-year-old Rajesh died after being hit by a train near GOR colony. The bodies of both deceased were shifted to a civil hospital by Edhi ambulances.

