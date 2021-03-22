Two people dies as their car plunges into lake Khanpur

At least two people were died and three others rescued as their car fell into the Khanpur dam on Sunday evening

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :At least two people were died and three others rescued as their car fell into the Khanpur dam on Sunday evening.

According to rescue 1122 sources, they were traveling from Islamabad to Khanpur dam when the driver lost his control over the vehicle which skidded and fell into the lake.

The rescue workers and local divers fished out three persons alive. Bodies of the remaining two were recovered about an hour later.

The dead bodies of ill-fated persons were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Khanpur.

They were identified as Muhammad Ilyas and Muhammad Abdullah.