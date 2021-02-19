Two people dies in dumper-motorbike collision in Karachi

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :At least two family members were killed while other two kids were wounded after a dumper collided with their motorcycle near Karachi's Shershah on Friday.

According to local police, a couple with their two children were travelling on the motorcycle when an over-speeding dumper collided with the motorbike.

In a result of this incident a couple lost their lives on the spot and kids got serious wounds.

Rescue teams and police reached on the spot and shifted the injured kids to Civil Hospital Karachi, private news channels reported.

The deceased couple, identified as Faheem and his wife Rizwana, were residents of Orangi Town No 10.

The driver has been detained by the police.

He will be presented in court once a case has been filed against him,

