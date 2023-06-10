Two people drown in Indus River while swimming

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ):Two people drowned in the Indus River while swimming, said a Rescue 1122 spokesman here on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 Media Coordinator Aizaz Mehmood said that two persons namely Nasir Shehzad and Habib belonged to Swabi District drowned in the Indus River while swimming in it near Mufti Mahmood Eye Hospital.

He said both the drowned persons were said to be the employee of PTCL.

Rescue 1122 teams started an operation to search for the drowned persons.

The operation was underway despite bad weather conditions in the area.