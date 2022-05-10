UrduPoint.com

Two People Drowned In Gaddani Sea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 05:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :At least two persons including father and his son drowned in Gaddani Sea area of Lasbela district on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, the both victims alongwith family came for making picnic at Phookara Beach area of the Gaddani Sea from Karachi when they drowned into it which caused their death.

Soon after the incident, local rescue team put their bodies from the sea.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.

