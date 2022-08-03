UrduPoint.com

Two People Electrocuted

Two people were electrocuted in different incidents in Faisalabad during past 12 hours

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that a mason, Muzammal Hussain (61) resident of Chak 78-GB, was busy in cutting tiles with the help of a cutter machine in Sitara Gold City when he received a fatal electric shock.

As a result, he died on the spot.

Similarly, 16-year-old Tayyab Amir resident of Shadab Colony Jhang Road was also electrocuted when he accidentally touched a short-circuiting pedestal fan at Darbar Baba Lasoori Shah in Jhang Bazaar.

The police handed over both bodies to their relatives after completing necessary formalities, spokesman added.

