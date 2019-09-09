Two people electrocuted to death while raising Alam

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Two young men electrocuted to death while raising an Alam in an apartment building in Saddar area.

According to the Cant police, the incident happened on Sunday night in Jahan Plaza.

The police told that 4 persons were injured in the incident which happened when the Alam touched a high transmission electric wire while it was being raised.

Iffat Shaikh, 28 years old, died on Sunday night while another young man Ahmer Amar breathed his last on Monday in Liaquat University Hospital.

Two more injured of the incident are still under treatment in the hospital.