Two people held with 50 kg drugs in Quetta

Police foiled a bid of drug smuggling and arrested two people after recovering 50 kg of hashish from their possession in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Police foiled a bid of drug smuggling and arrested two people after recovering 50 kg of hashish from their possession in Quetta.

The police source said on Tuesday that acting on a tip-off, the police team conducted a successful raid at a house near the Mian Ghundi area of Quetta and arrested two people along with 50 kg of drugs that would be smuggled into the area.

The police sources said that the value of seized drugs is worth millions of rupees.

Further investigation was underway.