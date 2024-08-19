Open Menu

Two People Hurt After Wall Collapsed

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Two people hurt after wall collapsed

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) At least two persons sustained injuries as the wall of a tea stall was caved near Adda Shahnal Multan road Lodhran.

According to Rescue officials, some people were sitting at a tea stall to consume tea near Adda Shahnal when suddenly the wall collapsed.

As a result, two people were stranded under the debris.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started rescue operation.

The teams recovered the two injured from debris and shifted them to Tehsil headquarters hospital Lodhran after providing first aid.

The injured were identified as 70 years old Ghulam Shabbir and 40 years old Asghar Nawaz.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Road Lodhran From

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

1 hour ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

2 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

3 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

3 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan