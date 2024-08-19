Two People Hurt After Wall Collapsed
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) At least two persons sustained injuries as the wall of a tea stall was caved near Adda Shahnal Multan road Lodhran.
According to Rescue officials, some people were sitting at a tea stall to consume tea near Adda Shahnal when suddenly the wall collapsed.
As a result, two people were stranded under the debris.
Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started rescue operation.
The teams recovered the two injured from debris and shifted them to Tehsil headquarters hospital Lodhran after providing first aid.
The injured were identified as 70 years old Ghulam Shabbir and 40 years old Asghar Nawaz.
