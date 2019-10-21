UrduPoint.com
Two People Including Minor Killed In Separate Incidents In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:40 PM

two people including minor killed in separate incidents in Sargodha

Two people including a minor child were killed in separate incidents in Sahiwal and Sillanwali police limits on Monday

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Two people including a minor child were killed in separate incidents in Sahiwal and Sillanwali police limits on Monday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Mazhar resident of village Kalra Tehsil Sahiwal was present at his furniture shop in the village when some unknown armed persons shot him dead and fled from the scene.

In another incident, Hassan Usman s/o Muhammad Usman (3) of Chak 122/NB fell into water pond while playing in the street. Residents of the area recovered the body of the child from the pond.

The body was handed over the family after postmortem; police have registered case against unknown accused and started investigation.

