Two people injure as siblings fight turns deadly

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Two elder members of the families got critically injured as result of spat erupted between their children amid commonly playing practice, police said.

Muhammad Ameen, 28, and Atteq-ur-Rehman wounded badly by hitting iron rods on each other's head amid the fight.

Both were shifted to Rural Health Centre Seet Pur by rescuers for emergency treatment.

Police vowed to hold fair trial to let the culprits to task.

It started holding arrest of members of the both families to register FIRs over the incident.