PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :At least two people were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in a house in Sethi Town, Hussain Chowk here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, two women sustained burn injuries in fire that broke out after the gas cylinder explosion.

It said that fire was extinguished and the injured were shifted to burn center, Hayatabad.