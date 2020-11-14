Two people injured in road accident

Two persons were injured in road mishap when three vehicles collided owing to low visibility on Kohat-Pindi road near Gandyali here on Saturday

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Two persons were injured in road mishap when three vehicles collided owing to low visibility on Kohat-Pindi road near Gandyali here on Saturday.

Spokesman of Kohat police in press release has revealed that accident occurred due to negligence on part of three vehicle drivers.

Both the injured persons identified as Hazrat Usman, 33 year of age and resident of Gumbat Kohat and 25-year-old Waseem resident of Lahore. Medical aid has been provided to both the injured persons.

All the three vehicles are badly damaged in the accident. Sky over Kohat is still cloudy and light rain showers with brief intervals are witnessed here during last 24 hours.