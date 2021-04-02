UrduPoint.com
Two People Injured In Shooting

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 11:20 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :At least two people sustained injuries by bullets shots on Friday here during a clash between two groups reportedly occurred over old enmity.

According to rescuers, incident took place at Hi-ace wagon stand, Vehari road here where an unidentified man came up to shoot two people on their legs.

Injured persons including Afzal, s/o Deen Muhammad (27) and Shukat s/o Deen Muhammad are brothers in relation, shifted to nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

The assailant escaped the scene soon after committing the crime. Local police registered First Investigation Report (FIR) and started investigation.

