Two people killed, 12 others injured in separate traffic accidents

The reports say that two persons were killed when a heavy container overturned in salt range near Kalar Kahar.

KALAR KAHAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2020) At least two people were killed and twelve others injured in two separate traffic accidents took place on Motorway, the latest reports said on Monday.

A heavy container overturned in salt range on Motorway killing two people on spot.

According to reports, the container was transporting goods from Rawalpindi to Karachi when it overturned near Kalar Kahar.

In another incident, a car filled with people fell into a ditch near Tabal Tehsil of Swat district, leaving twelve persons injured on the spot. The rescue services shifted the injured to nearby hospital where they were given medical treatment.