Two people killed, 7 injured as truck plunges into deep ravine in AJK

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Oct, 2024) At least two persons were killed and seven others were injured when a truck plunged into a ditch near Lakha Singhawala, Chahyian in the outskirts of Mirpur city late Sunday, the police said.

The Gujranwala-bound truck bearing No LXP6205 was on way from Mirpur, with nine persons on board, met the accident while negotiating a sharp turn due to over speeding.

One person died on the spot while another succumbed to serious injuries later, while eight injured were rushed to Mirpur Division Teaching Hospital, the added.

Rescue 1122 Mirpur shifted eight injured individuals to DHQ Hospital Mirpur, Rescue officer Wajid Rasheed told APP when contacted here on Monday.

"One person was initially missing, but Rescue 1122 recovered the body of Javed from under the truck wreckage, by using heavy machinery", the rescue officer said.

The four-hour rescue and recovery operation, was supervised by Assistant Director Rescue 1122 Mirpur with 13 rescuers and the City DSP, an official handout issued here said.

