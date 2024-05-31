Two People Killed As Speeding Tanker Overturned
Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Two persons were killed and several others were injured as a tanker overturned on a bridge in the Qadirabad area of Khuzdar on early Friday.
According to rescue 1122, initial reports suggested that the incident occurred due to over-speeding, causing the vehicle to overturn and the road track was being closed due to a spill of furnace oil at the site while the tanker was removed from the road to the bridge’s side, a Private news channel.
The rescue teams shifted the dead bodies and injured to the nearby hospital.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke
PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's convoy
Five things to know about Mexico's outgoing president
Five killed as vehicle plunges into ravine in Swat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM for plans on B2B meetings, attracting Chinese industry during his China visit16 minutes ago
-
PM chairs meeting on preparations of ministries about China visit1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's nuclear capability guarantor for peace, power balance in region: Kh Asif10 hours ago
-
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments10 hours ago
-
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan10 hours ago
-
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima11 hours ago
-
PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's convoy11 hours ago
-
Five killed as vehicle plunges into ravine in Swat11 hours ago
-
Commendation certificates awarded to police officials11 hours ago
-
Ex MCCI president Mughis A Sheikh laid to rest11 hours ago
-
Election Tribunal adjourns rigging hearings in NA-46, 48 constituencies11 hours ago
-
2 kidnapped girls recovered in Okara11 hours ago