Two people killed as speeding tanker overturned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Two persons were killed and several others were injured as a tanker overturned on a bridge in the Qadirabad area of Khuzdar on early Friday.

According to rescue 1122, initial reports suggested that the incident occurred due to over-speeding, causing the vehicle to overturn and the road track was being closed due to a spill of furnace oil at the site while the tanker was removed from the road to the bridge’s side, a Private news channel.

The rescue teams shifted the dead bodies and injured to the nearby hospital.