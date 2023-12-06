Two people killed as trailer hit motorbike

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Two people were killed in a collision between a trailer and motorbike at Alipur Jhang road on Wednesday.

According to the rescue source, the incident occurred due to the negligence of the trailer driver in which two persons died on the spot.

The heirs of the deceased refused to take legal action.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.