Two people killed in a clash in sargodha

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Two people were killed in an ongoing clash between two groups of Choulyani tribe at Karampur in Kashmore-Kandhkot on Sunday night.

According to local Police, two groups of people of the Choulyani clan clashed at Karampur over possession of land, which killed two, Jameel Ahmed and Baban Choulyani.

The Police have started a investigation of a incident.